Churches march against legalisation of same-sex marriage in Barbados

Forty-nine churches joined forces on Saturday (October 17) to protest against the legalisation of same-sex unions in Barbados.

Barbados government announced in September that it is preparing to legalize same-sex marriage to “ensure that no human being in Barbados will be discriminated against, in exercise of civil rights that ought to be theirs.”

But the more than 200 people that marched through Holetown, St James, sent a message to the government that they are prepared to fight.

“It does not matter who has spoken, it does not matter who has said, it does not matter who has criticized Barbados. We have to stand on our own; we have to be able to do what is right. Just because it is legal does not make it right and therefore we have to be sure.

Lying is wrong but we haven’t institutionalized that. There are a lot of things that are wrong, but we don’t institutionalize what is wrong,” Chairman of the Family-Faith-Freedom, Pastor Paul Leacock, told Barbados Today.

He indicated that this would be the first of several marches.

“As you know, it’s COVID time and we have to be careful so we are limited in numbers, we could not go over 250, so we are very happy with the turn out.”

The protestors consisted of worshippers and leaders from different denominations across the island.

We want to say that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach. Therefore the various churches from all across Barbados are demonstrating that they are not in favour.

The same people that have elected Government are saying to the Government who are the servants of people, and the servants of good and the servants of God, rescind your orders, turn around and do not bring this evil upon the country,” Pastor Leacock said.