CIBC FirstCaribbean offers special aid to clients affected by COVID-19

Amid adjustments in personal and business activities islandwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank is making temporary changes in its branch operations aimed at protecting staff and customers.

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, all branches of CIBC FirstCaribbean will open from 9:00 am – 1:30 pm, Monday-Friday.

Customers are being encouraged to use the bank’s Online Banking, Mobile App services and Instant Tellers, where possible, in order to avoid waiting in-branch.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank is committed to working with its clients, in Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking Segments to offer special assistance on a case by case basis for those adversely impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic.

This could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions aimed at helping clients cushion the financial impact of the pandemic on households and businesses.

Eligible clients may benefit from flexible financial solutions including:

6-month payment moratoriums on existing loans and mortgages.

Temporary revolving or working capital financing options for its Corporate Banking and Business Banking clients.

Clients experiencing financial challenges can contact:

Retail & Business Banking clients:

Contact the Customer Care & Sales Center or Branch directly

Relationship Manager, Platinum Banking

Business Banking Manager

Corporate & Investment Banking Clients:

Contact your Relationship Management Team directly by telephone or by email.

Wealth Management Clients:

Contact your Relationship Management Team to arrange the earliest opportunity to discuss their specific needs, either by telephone or by email.

The bank’s clients can also make contact via email. There’s a list of email addresses on the bank’s website at https://www.cibcfcib.com/covid-19.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank also recommends that clients visit it online, at www.cibcfcib.com/locations to find additional contact information for CIBC FirstCaribbean offices in Jamaica.