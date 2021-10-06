Citi named best corporate/institutional digital bank in Jamaica

For the second consecutive year Citi has been recognised as the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Jamaica by Global Finance magazine.

The publication was staging its 22nd annual 'World's Best Digital Corporate/Institutional Banks in Latin America' competition.

Citi Latin America received top awards in 24 out of 27 categories in Latin America, with 14 country and 10 regional sub-categories awards.

Citi won the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank Award in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Mexico (Citibanamex).

Additionally, Citi received a total of 10 awards in the regional sub-categories that recognised digital products and services offered to clients, including its trade finance services, investment management services, mobile banking app, and website.

“We are pleased with this recognition for the second year as we continue to offer best-in-class digital solutions to our valued clients, particularly at a critical time, to mitigate the likelihood of business disruption due to the pandemic,” a company release quotes Citi Jamaica CCO Eva Lewis.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Citi said it is driving the digitisation of transaction banking in Latin America, offering clients unrivalled global networks and platforms.

According to the bank, its digital solutions and support have helped clients to overcome financial challenges due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last year, Citi has launched multiple mobile solutions and expanded global products to the region in an effort to deliver value to clients through ease of use, real-time banking, digital security, data insights and AI.