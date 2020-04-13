Clarendon Barbers, hairdressers get COVID-19 training

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) has facilitated a training and sensitisation session for barbers, hairdressers cosmetologists and other registered beauticians in its continued quest to protect the citizens of the parish from the coronavirus.

A team from the Clarendon Health Department conducted the training exercise while incorporating smart activities such as handwashing and sanitising as well as how to put on and remove personal protective equipment and discard them properly. For social distancing purposes the Corporation had to facilitate the training in groups of 10 which amounted to three separate sessions.

The members expressed gratitude for the exercise as they said it heightened their awareness of the seriousness of the situation and the risks associated with contracting the virus.

“I will certainly be sharing what I have learnt today with the other persons I work with because if I practise proper sanitisation and they don’t, then we will all be at risk and we need to protect ourselves,” participants Joel Shepheard shared.

The Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh also encouraged the participants to put into practice what they learnt because it could save their lives and that of their loved ones.

“In light of this COVID-19 Pandemic, we at the Municipal Corporation thought it was necessary to take the initiative to facilitate such an activity because the barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and beauty therapists are all our customers and we have do what we can to help them to protect themselves,” he said.