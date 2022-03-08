Clarendon cabbies disappointed

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Taxi operators in this parish on Monday complained of fewer-than-expected passengers and heavy traffic, disappointed that the expected windfall from the first day of islandwide resumption of classes did not materialise for them.

Garfield Gooden, based on his experience providing rides along the May Pen to Four Paths/Sheckles route, estimated that about 70 per cent of students turned out for classes.

“The amount of students that I was expecting, I didn't see them. But today is the first day and this is the first week, so I think it will pick up later on. Some parents say their children are not fully ready for back to school and will not be attending until next week,” he said.

He noted that there was substantially less fanfare than previous first days of school.

“Usually, when school just open for a new term there would have been crowds, but you hardly see that today. I know, because of COVID-19 persons can't gather too much in one place, but I hope things will pick up later on,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He was particularly disappointed that the traffic snarls were “especially terrible in the morning peak hours” as parents ferried their children to school in private cars.

“It wasn't like this last week Monday. It was easier and quicker to get from point A to B, but we will have to work with it until things settle,” said Gooden.

In addition to the heavy traffic, president of the Vere Taxi Association Frederick Bryan, who operates his taxi service in southern Clarendon, also complained about skyrocketing fuel prices that have dimmed the joy of the resumption of face-to-face classes.

“Just as things fi start pick up back now we have to be contending with the increasing gas prices. The gas prices really a beat wi bad but we can't do no better. We got a fare increase last year August, so I am not sure what will happen this year with all that has been happening,” he explained, alluding to the Russia-Ukraine crisis which is pushing up fuel prices worldwide.

For now, Bryan is focused on ensuring that he keeps himself and his passengers safe from COVID-19. All the students he transported on Monday, he said, observed the protocols put in place to minimise the spread of the virus, and he will ensure that they continue to do so.