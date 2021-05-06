Clarendon College driver dies from crash injuries

Clarendon College driver dies from crash injuriesThursday, May 06, 2021
BY OBSERVER CORRESPONDENT
THE driver of the Clarendon College bus which was involved in Tuesday's crash on New Road in Clarendon succumbed to his injuries yesterday.
He has been identified as 56-year-old Keith Dunkley, who resided at Woodhall District in the parish. He died at hospital while undergoing treatment.
According to the police report, about 3:45 Tuesday afternoon Dunkley, who was driving a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to Clarendon College, was heading towards Chapelton when he collided with a Toyota Probox taxi and Ford Ranger motor truck.
The driver of the taxi, Renford Mowen, who was flung from his vehicle and ended up in a culvert, died just moments after the crash. He resided at Ballards River, also in the parish.
A passenger who was in the Toyota Probox as well as students travelling in the Clarendon College bus were all taken to hospital for treatment.
