Clarendon College walk away with all-island supremacy as Olivier Shield winners

Clarendon College walk away with all-island supremacy as Olivier Shield winnersSunday, December 08, 2019
|
Clarendon College won the Olivier Shield on
Saturday at the National Stadium, after they defeated Jamaica College (JC) 4-1
on penalties.
The match ended 1-1 with Oquassa Chong scoring minutes before the final whistle as JC took the lead, with Clarendonâ€™s goalkeeper Prince-Daniel Smith equalising in second-half added time.
The contest was stopped for approximately 45 minutes after 26 minutes had already been completed. It was caused by a power outage in the area and the lights in the stadium did not turn out.
Both teams got and spurned chances throughout the encounter, but it was Chong who found the back of the net when he fired home from close range for a JC lead.
Goalkeeper Smith advanced into the JC area for Clarendonâ€™s last corner and bundled home an opportunity after an error from JCâ€™s goalkeeper, Daniel Russell.
Clarendon converted all their penalties with JC missing two times, which handed Clarendon their fifth hold on the trophy.
Itâ€™s the second year running the Clarendon College has collected the Olivier Shield, having beat former Manning Cup champions Kingston College (KC) in 2018.
