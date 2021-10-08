Clarendon cops' clamp down

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Over a two-day period, more than 100 people felt the brunt of the Clarendon police's efforts to ensure the laws are obeyed. Those allegedly flouting traffic rules and failing to obey the Disaster Risk Management Act were either ticketed or charged.

More than 80 traffic tickets were handed out on Tuesday and the cops were back on the roads on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anton-Gur Cardoza, operations officer in the Clarendon police division, told the Jamaica Observer that the cops up checkpoints along some of the major thoroughfares in the parish to ensure that motorists were complying with the road rules.

“Several persons were found wanting and, as a result, 83 tickets were issued for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act,” said Cardoza.

He added that there were also police raids carried out in Canaan Heights and along the Chapelton Road.

“Twenty-one persons were charged for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act,” he said of those operations.

“We just want to remind the public that these laws are there to protect us. It is not our intention to arrest and charge anyone, but if you fail to comply we will be forced to take the necessary action,” Cardoza warned.