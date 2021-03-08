Clarendon custos slams indiscipline Jamaicans

LIONEL TOWN, Clarendon – While donating furniture and supplies that he hopes will be useful to front line workers once vaccination begins, custos of Clarendon William Shagoury laid the blame for the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country at the feet of those who have repeatedly fail to follow the safety protocols.

“We all need to have some discipline. We are a very indisciplined set of people and that is why we are having so much problems right now,” declared Shagoury as he made the presentation last Friday.

Shagoury spearheaded an effort that saw a total of 34,000 masks provided to the police in Clarendon, the May Pen Hospital and the Lionel Town Health Centre. He also provided 22 chairs — two of which can recline — and two tables to the Lionel Town Health Centre.

He is hoping these items will be useful when the staff begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“I am encouraging persons to take the vaccine as soon as it is available; and even when you take the vaccine you will still need to follow the protocols so the chances of you catching the virus will be less,” he urged.

Parish manager for the Clarendon Health Services Joseph Grant underscored the importance of the donation.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, 10,000 masks and reclining chairs will definitely help with the delivery of health care because where these gifts are concerned the need is always there,” said Grant.

He added that as soon as the vaccines arrive and are ready for distribution, they will start by providing jabs at the Lionel Town Health Centre and move across the nine health districts in the parish. There will also be one 'blitz' site in the town in order to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible.

“These gifts will certainly help to protect our workers when people come to get vaccinated. In terms of preparation, we have reviewed our plans and we are satisfied and ready to go as soon as the supplies arrive,” Grant added.

While making his donation, Shagoury also urged other business operators in the parish to pool their resources to join in the fight against COVID-19. He also thanked those who had partnered with him to make his donation possible.

Councillor for the Denbigh Division in the parish, Joel Williams, speaking on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central Mike Henry, thanked the custos for the donation.

“There are not enough words to say thanks to our Custos, friend and father. What he has done is prepare the Clarendon Health Department to be ahead of the game when the vaccine comes,” said Williams.