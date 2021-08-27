Clarendon homeless not overlooked during lockdown

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Those who call the streets of this town home were not overlooked during the first three of seven no-movement days aimed at slowing spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation are ensuring that we continue to look out for these persons because it is a little more difficult for them to forage for food on no-movement days,” said Mayor Winston Maragh who led other members of the Poor Relief team in handing out meals. “It is important that as an agency of the Government with direct responsibility for the poorest and most vulnerable among us, that we continue to reach out to these persons. This is something that we have been doing for quite a while now with help from the service clubs in the parish and lockdown days are no different,” the mayor said.

According to the corporation's chief executive officer, Rowhan Blake, the committee for the homeless created a roster which helps ensure efficient distribution of meals to those in need. “Because we have a roster we know when a group will be out, and that helps us to manage the activity so as not to duplicate the efforts. Then on the blank days we fill in to ensure the street people get hot meals on a regular basis. We also have a drop-in centre where the homeless go daily for their meals and to shower and even get a change of clothes. But as a result of the lockdown we have to be taking the meals to them wherever they are.”

One man, who gave his name as Aloma Edwards, said he has been on the streets of the parish capital for over five years. The 77-year-old said he was thankful to those who have continuously extended kindness towards him during this time.