Clarendon MP wants long-term fix after Alley Bridge destroyed by heavy rains

Member

of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, Lothan Cousins, has says he wants

the Alley Bridge properly fixed it was dismantled after recent rains.

Cousins said work on the bridge by the National Works Agency (NWA) in past did not sufficiently address the underlying structural problems, noting that a long term solution which addresses the concrete abutment was necessary.

He said unless a comprehensive long-term approach is taken, it is likely they would experience the same challenges again.

“That section of the bridge that was washed away, needs to be reinstated in the manner that it was before,” he said.

The MP further advocated for the NWA to allocate more resources to the area, noting there was more wet weather forecast for coming days.

Tropical Storm Zeta caused significant damage to the island’s infrastructure, washing away bridges, and destroying many road networks.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness revealed that the damage from Zeta was in the region of J$2 billion, noting that the figure was part of a preliminary estimate provided by the NWA which had not yet visited all affected communities.