Clarendon South Eastern now casting ballot for new MP

Clarendon South Eastern now casting ballot for new MPMonday, March 02, 2020
|
Voters in the Clarendon South Eastern Constituency are now casting their ballots to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace Rudyard Spencer who resigned from politics in February.
Those contesting the seats are Pearnel Charles Jr of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and independent candidate Dereck Lamber.
Both men have expressed confidence in winning the seat but Charles Jr is favoured to take it all. Lambert is a former member of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP). The PNP has decided against contesting the by-election.
Several senior members of the JLP, are currently in the constituency to give support to Charles Jr.
Just over 41,000 electors are eligible to vote in the by-election. The polls are scheduled to close at 5:00 pm. The Electoral Office of Jamaica has said final results should be available by 7:30 pm.
