Clarendon, St Catherine primary schools get help to resume face-to-face classes

New Fortress Energy partnered with Food For the Poor to construct and install hand-washing stations at 10 primary schools in St Catherine and Clarendon to strengthen preparations for the reopening of face-to-face classes.

The schools in St Catherine are Davis Primary, Old Harbour Bay Primary, Old Harbour Primary, Marlie Mount Primary, Good Hope Primary, and Marlie Hill Primary and Infant.

In Clarendon the schools are Hayes Primary, Mitchell Town Primary, Watsonton Primary, and Mineral Heights Primary.

New Fortress Energy also donated hand sanitisers and masks to each school.