Clarification

On Thursday the Jamaica Observer identified this woman, Keisha Cunningham, as a relative of the late Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, lead singer of reggae group Mighty Diamonds, in our story about his murder. The Observer has learnt that Ms Cunningham is not a relative of Mr Shaw. We regret the error.

