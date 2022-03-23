Clarke: Golding misled nation about $99-billion tax projection

TAX revenues, says Dr Nigel Clarke, are projected to grow by $65 billion during 2022/23, and not the $99 billion announced by Leader of Opposition Mark Golding in his budget presentation in Parliament last week Thursday.

Dr Clarke, minister of finance and the public service, in clarifying the figure as he closed the 2022/23 Budget Debate at Gordon House Tuesday, accused Golding of “erroneously and inaccurately” trying to mislead the country into believing the wrong figure.

He was referring to Golding's dismissal of the Government's economic projections for the new financial year, which becomes effective on April 1, and its decision not to introduce any new taxes for the fifth consecutive year.

Golding had claimed that the Government was spreading “hype” about the non-tax announcement, while looking at an additional $99 billion over last year's tax revenues. He also suggested that two per cent of that amount, or about $40 billion, should be redirected to assisting Jamaicans who have not recovered from the COVID-19 recession, “and many more [who] are facing hunger and sufferation from the effects of the war in Ukraine”.

But Clarke told the House of Representatives that “wherever it is feasible, where it is sustainable, and where it can be afforded, the Government will give back to the Jamaican people”. However, he noted that in 30 years of power, Golding's People's National Party had “not once, ever presided over a net tax give-back to the Jamaican people in any budget that they have delivered”.

“It's an orientation, a way of thinking and doing. So because of that, the Opposition leader goes and plays the spin ball and was caught by everybody, on the offside, at silly point. Because, quite incredulously, he would want you to believe that revenues are rising by $99 billion. Even if this was the case, is it the same as taxes going up by $99 billion?” Clarke responded.

“He has been all over town with the wrong figure, and wrong by a big amount, on a crucially important variable, misinforming the Jamaican people. Strong and wrong. Dem nuh ready, Madam Speaker. Dem nuh ready,” he said.

“What can I say? He uses an inaccurate figure and engages in wrong analysis and ends up with wrong solutions. And beyond that, him surely take Jamaican people for fools, expecting them to confuse revenue growth for tax increases. I have a word for you [Golding]: The Jamaican people are much smarter than to fall for that nonsense,” Clarke added.

He said that by the Opposition's logic, when the Government's revenues fell by $75 billion in the 2020 pandemic year, as compared with 2019, it must have been because it had reduced taxation by $75 billion.

“We all know we didn't do that. Revenues fell by $75 billion in 2020 as economic activity plummeted, the economy contracted, and revenues that are derived from economic activity fell as a result of the contraction, not because you were being taxed less,” he pointed out.

He said that following the historic contraction, economic activity has been flourishing and revenue growth is associated with growth of economic activity and not a result of citizens being taxed more.

He stated, as an example, that in 2020 tourist arrivals plummeted. As such, departure tax revenue sank to $5 billion during 2020/21. However, this fiscal year, 2021/22, departure tax revenue is projected to end the year at $15 billion.

That 200 per cent increase in departure tax revenues was not because of people being taxed more, or because departure tax has gone up, but because there are more flight departures from Jamaica, the minister said.

“More economic activity leads to more revenue generation and collection for the Government. And that is a good thing. It may be confounding for the Opposition, as we haven't experienced an expansion at this pace since the recovery from Hurricane Gilbert in 1988/89,” he pointed out.

“It shows that Government can increase its revenues by structuring taxes more efficiently, as direct to indirect achieved, and then even lower the indirect tax for everyone — a fine example of how taxes can actually decrease,” the minister noted.

The House of Representatives later overwhelmingly approved the $912-billion dollar budget for 2022/23.