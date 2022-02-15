Clarke hints at no new taxes for 2022/23 budget

THE Government is determined to avoid introducing any new revenue measures, which could upset its projected per cent growth for 2022/23.

Outlining his policy plans for the new fiscal year, which starts on April 1, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke says this would be the effect of “good fiscal management”, which enables the country to reasonably weather economic shocks when they emerge, and to recover with a growth projection of eight per cent for 2022/23.

“It is good fiscal management when a Government can respond in a timely manner to help to shield its citizens from the aforementioned shocks and protect, as far as possible, the vulnerable in society,” Dr Clarke said in his Fiscal Responsibility Statement (FRS) reported in the 2022/23 Fiscal Policy Paper (FPP) tabled in the House of Representatives last Thursday.

He said that COVID-19 has exposed the structural issues and weaknesses in the society that must be addressed as quickly as possible, including the number of unbanked citizens in the country. However, he pointed out that the process of financial inclusion has begun, and it is anticipated that it will provide some durable solutions to reach out to these members of the society.

“It is hoped that with the roll-out of the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) digital currency there will be greater integration of the unbanked into the formal economy through expanded opportunities,” he stated.

He noted that during 2022/23, the Government will continue to pursue development initiatives for the public sector, including the establishment of the Fiscal Commission, finalisation of the National Natural Disaster Risk Financing Policy and the full roll-out of the BOJ's digital currency. He said that good fiscal management must also have an appreciation of the various fiscal risks and the required strategies to mitigate.

“The economy is in recovery mode, and one of the important factors to stimulate this process is the avoidance of new revenue measures which may result in increased 'withdrawals' from the economy and represent a downside risk to growth,” Clarke said.

“The revenue base must therefore, in this period of economic recovery, whilst managing the ongoing threat from COVID-19, be protected from the threat of waivers and concessions that appear under the 'disguise' of business start-ups or business expansion,” he said.

He concluded that good fiscal management will ensure that the requisite fiscal targets are met, or exceeded, each fiscal year, “so that the debt target of 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2027/28 is assured.

“The Government is seized with the importance of good fiscal management and remains committed to operating in a fiscally responsible manner,” the minister concluded.

According to the FPP, the Jamaican economy continued to show strong recovery during 2021 compared to 2020 — the year of the emergence of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the period April-September 2021, the economy registered real economic growth of 9.9 per cent, when compared to the decline of 14.5 per cent for the similar period in 2020. He also noted that the economic recovery could have been stronger, were it not for a fire at Jamalco plant in Clarendon.

The FPP stated that the decline in mining and quarrying reflected lower output in the bauxite and alumina sub-industry, as a result of the temporary closure of the plant after a major fire at the refinery in Halse Hall, Clarendon.

However, he assured government employees that beginning in 2022/23, the Government will be implementing a new compensation structure for the public sector, as it seeks to simplify public sector compensation while establishing greater internal equity and improving competitiveness.

“For years, the public service has been losing talented, qualified staff and has not been able to adequately attract and retain staff. The new compensation structure will reduce the 325 salary levels, as well as eliminate most of the 185 allowances while ensuring that no employee is worse off and enhancing the long-term benefit to staff,” Clarke said.

The implementation plan for the establishment of the Fiscal Commission has been developed, with emphasis being placed on the recruitment of the fiscal commissioner during the upcoming fiscal year, he noted, and technical work on the National Natural Disaster Risk Financing Policy (NNDRFP) has been completed and the policy, once approved, is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the first half of 2022/23, he assured.