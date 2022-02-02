Clarke: JAMALCO reconstruction will start in June

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke yesterday assured the House of Representatives that the reconstruction process at the Government's part-owned bauxite/alumina company JAMALCO is on track.

Responding to questions from Opposition spokesman on mining and energy Phillip Paulwell, Dr Clarke said that the recovery process will take place over three phases, starting in June this year.

He said that in terms of phase one, JAMALCO expects the recommencement of operations at up to 50 per cent of capacity, using steam from a set of boilers now being installed.

“It is expected that mining operations and associated jobs will begin to be restored in the weeks prior to the resumption of production,” Dr Clarke said.

He told the House that by the end of September 2022 JAMALCO expects to be back at 100 per cent production, which will mark phase two of the process. Production costs should then be lower than in phase one, but still not at the most efficient levels possible, because in phase two JAMALCO will still be relying on a temporary steam solution.

Phase three involves the rebuilding of the powerhouse, and JAMALCO is considering a number of strategic options for achieving this. It is anticipated that completion of this reconstruction will be achieved by 2024.

Last August a fire affected 50 per cent of the powerhouse which supplies power, steam and compressed air to the refinery operations. The refinery's losses are estimated at US$500,000.00 per day. The facility was insured.

Asked whether a claim has been made on the company's insurance and what the value of the claim is, Dr Clarke confirmed that a claim has been made by JAMALCO for the full policy limit of US$250 million.

“The insurance policy has many layers, and a consortium of insurers and reinsurers provided coverage for different layers of insurance, and in different amounts. If the meaning of settlement is whether full payment has been made, then the answer would be 'not yet', as payment is expected to be made over time as JAMALCO rebuilds and restores. However, the expectation is that the claim will be settled in full over the course of time,” the minister explained.

He said that, as of January 12, insurance proceeds received total US$68 million, and the funds are being used to finance the clean-up, asset preservation and phase one restoration activities.

Under the insurance policies JAMALCO is the insured and, as such, payment of the insurance proceeds is made to JAMALCO rather than to any, or each, of the shareholders.

He said that JAMALCO has put in place governance measures to be able to satisfy the insurers that insurance proceeds are being used for restoration, rebuilding and loss of earnings.

“This is necessary for future insurance payments to be released from the insurers to JAMALCO,” he explained.

All mining contracts were suspended with effect from October 6, 2021 and limited reclamation and rehabilitation works are ongoing. The expectation is that with boilers now arriving and installation commencing, phase one production will begin by the end of June and such mining activities are expected to resume, to some extent, in the weeks prior to that.

The minister also explained that with New Fortress Energy (NFE), suppliers of steam to JAMALCO, producing energy through its power plant for the national grid, the steam produced as a by-product is sold to JAMALCO. He said that the contractual arrangement with NFE is a “take or pay” agreement which has not changed.

He stated, however, that a force majeure notice was served on NFE, after production ceased as a consequence of the fire. Since the fire, JAMALCO has not made any monthly payments to NFE under this contract. The NFE steam contract has 18 years remaining, and it is expected that the terms will remain attractive to JAMALCO once production resumes, Dr Clarke said.