Classes suspended at Cornwall College after educator assaulted

Parents were on Tuesday (Jan 28) asked to collect their sons from the Cornwall College high school, following an altercation which resulted in the institution’s dean of discipline being injured.

Reports reaching BUZZ are that at around 8:00 a.m., a group of persons became embroiled in an altercation on the school’s compound, which resulted in the educator being assaulted.

Subsequently, an emergency meeting was called and it was decided that classes would be suspended for the rest of the day.

Parents were at around 10:00 a.m. asked to return to the institution to collect their children.

One parent, who has a child that attends the all-boys institution told BUZZ, that the incident is said to have escalated when a parent arrived at the school to talk with a student.

The parent was allegedly defending their child against a bully, when the dean of discipline is said to have intervened.

Several parents with children at the institution took to social media to discuss the matter which they agreed highlighted the need for greater security on school compounds island-wide.

“I passed there this morning all the students was outside and a lot of noise coming from over there,” said one woman on Facebook, adding that the school needed better security,

“I told them when my son was attacked that they need a police to be placed there and the school pay his salary,” added another Facebook user.