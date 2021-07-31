Clean sweep: J’can women dominate the 100 meter dash

Jamaican female sprinters stole the spotlight on Saturday (July 31) at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sprinter Elaine Thompson Herah defended her title, winning the women’s 100-meter dash in 10.61.

Going into the track event Fraser-Pryce was favored to win, after she took gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and at the Games in 2012.

Thompson-Herah was followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking second place with a time of 10.74 and Shericka Jackson in third with a time of 10.76.

Following, Thompson-Herah’s win in the100-meter dash, she now also has two Olympic titles in the event.