Clifton Boys’ Home gets funds to help with rebuilding process

The Clifton Boys’ Home in Darliston, Westmoreland,

was presented with two monetary donations on Wednesday, August 28, towards the

rebuilding of the institution.

The presentation of J$1 million was made by CEO of Dennis Shipping, Dennis Hawthorne, while the second presentation of US$1,200 was made by Reverend Canon Calvin McIntyre on behalf of a former tenant at the boys’ home.

Both donations were accepted by Reverend Hartley Perrin, Custos of Westmoreland, who also serves on the board of directors at the home. The Custos said that the donations come at a good time, as the rebuilding efforts are now taking place.

The Clifton Boys’ Home, which is one of the oldest of its kind in Jamaica, was destroyed by fire in 2017. Following the blaze, more than 50 boys who were being housed at the institution had to be relocated.

The rebuilding process began earlier this year following a ground-breaking ceremony in March. The building is now partially complete and is expected to be in living condition later this year.

— Artice by The Western Writer