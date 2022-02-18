Climate change resilience for fishing communities

Approximately $99.6 million has been allocated to enhance resilience to climate change among targeted fishing and aquaculture communities in Jamaica under the Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience and the Fisheries Sector Project.

Details of the provision are outlined in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Anticipated Physical Targets for 2022/2023 are the commencement of a final report on Monitoring Surveillance and Control. The Draft Strategy and Action Plan for Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy is also to be done during the period.

Other targets are the beginning of upgrading of the Mariculture Facility and completion of the Pelagic Market plan.

Also, community groups involved in sub-projects are to be formalised and final reports on Alternative Feed Assessment, Climate Projections and Agrometeorological deliveries are to be prepared.

Physical achievements up to December 2021 were the purchase of vessel and vehicles for enforcement purposes as well as completion of the Aquaculture Value Chain Assessment, and Hatchery Design and Climate Resilient Farm.

The Concept Note for sub-project options in Diversification and Alternative Livelihood programme, Design and Business Plan for Mariculture facility, and Social Assessment of Youth and Labour Dynamics in the Fisheries Sector were also completed.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is spearheading the project. Joint funding is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

— JIS