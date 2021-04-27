Clogged drains force volcano victims to bathe in public view, police say nudity not allowed

According to some Vincentians who are staying in temporary shelter facilities due to the eruptions at La Soufriere, clogged drains at these establishments are forcing them to shower in public view.

The evacuees made the claim after several shelter managers complained about the manner in which persons staying at the facilities were attired.

According to the shelter managers, many of the women at the facilities are scantily clad, in addition they also reported that some males and females were not utilizing the temporary baths/showers provided.

Instead some shelter managers revealed that some evacuees were “bathing in the open, almost in the nude”.

The complaints prompted the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ask persons to desist from bathing in the open.

The police further appealed to persons to dress modestly while staying at the facilities noting that there were “different characters and backgrounds living at these shelters; therefore a modicum of decency should be displayed at all time”.

“Let us all work together in the interest of the safety and security of every citizen, resident and visitor. We will get through this difficult period together by each individual playing their part,” added the police in a release.