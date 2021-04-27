Clogged drains force volcano victims to bathe in public view, police say nudity not allowed

Clogged drains force volcano victims to bathe in public view, police say nudity not allowedTuesday, April 27, 2021
|
According to some Vincentians who are staying in temporary shelter facilities due to the eruptions at La Soufriere, clogged drains at these establishments are forcing them to shower in public view.
The evacuees made the claim after several shelter managers complained about the manner in which persons staying at the facilities were attired.
According to the shelter managers, many of the women at the facilities are scantily clad, in addition they also reported that some males and females were not utilizing the temporary baths/showers provided.
Instead some shelter managers revealed that some evacuees were “bathing in the open, almost in the nude”.
The complaints prompted the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ask persons to desist from bathing in the open.
The police further appealed to persons to dress modestly while staying at the facilities noting that there were “different characters and backgrounds living at these shelters; therefore a modicum of decency should be displayed at all time”.
“Let us all work together in the interest of the safety and security of every citizen, resident and visitor. We will get through this difficult period together by each individual playing their part,” added the police in a release.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy