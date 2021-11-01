Close call!

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Mikaylia Warren is grateful to be alive but still shaken after she and her eight-month-old daughter narrowly escaped injury, possibly death, last Thursday.

Her house was among those damaged after a retaining wall collapsed at the premises in Martin Christy Street in Great Pond, Ocho Rios.

Warren told the Jamaica Observer that she and her baby are among members of the family who ordinarily would have been inside the wooden structures or in the area where the wall fell.

She recounted that, moments before the wall tumbled, she was heading into one of the wooden houses to put her baby to sleep.

However, one of her cousins convinced her to remain outside and continue helping her relatives pluck and clean chickens.

While she was assisting her relatives, Warren suddenly heard a loud sound but didn't immediately realise what had happened.

“Mi hear a bang sound and thought it was dirt coming over [onto our premises], but it was the tractor [on the neighbouring property] that hit the wall, and the wall fell on our houses,” she claimed.

It is said that the driver of the ill-fated tractor did not suffer any apparent injury.

Diann Jackson, who is among family members affected, said the wall flattened one of three wooden houses and severely damaged the other two. She added that two concerete houses on the property suffered minor damage.

A total of 10 family members lived in the wooden houses, Jackson added. She said six of them are now staying temporarily at a house provided by private housing developers said to be owners of the wall that collapsed.

Jackson told the Observer that the owners of the wall were in discussion with the family regarding how to remedy the situation.