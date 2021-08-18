Close shave on Coaster bus

Close shave on Coaster busWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
By Xavier Allen
|
FREETOWN, Clarendon — The startling image of a Toyota Coaster bus halfway engulfed by flood waters provided a glimpse of how this parish has been affected by Tropical Storm Grace which continued to dump heavy rains on the island up to late last night.
Firefighters in May Pen told the Jamaica Observer that no one on the bus was injured. They had responded to reports, about 3:42 pm, that the bus was stuck in Freetown, and rescued all on-board. However, they were unable to dislodge the vehicle.
Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh told the Observer that he had issued a warning, earlier in the day, urging residents to avoid the area. Meanwhile, he said, six houses in Longville Park and other sections along the south coast of the parish were flooded. One of three shelters opened (the drop in centre near the infirmary) is occupied by people in need of shelter as a result of the storm. The other shelters available, if needed, are in Rocky Point and Portland Cottage.
