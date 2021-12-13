Closer ties

THE United States Government is working on a new violence prevention programme for Jamaica with an announcement expected by next month.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer last Friday, US deputy assistant secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Mark Wells said his Government understands the importance of violence prevention for the island.

“We recognise that Jamaica is undergoing severe security challenges and we know that the homicide rate is going up and that there is violence experienced throughout the island, but we do not believe it falls solely on police to deal with this crisis.

“We also have to work on violence prevention programmes so we partner with the Jamaican Violence Prevention Alliance and others to help address these community issues,” said Wells who was on an official three-day visit to Jamaica last week.

Included in his stops was a visit to the troubled community of Jones Town in southern St Andrew where the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with community leaders to empower at-risk youths through education and training.

“The children there are having to deal with COVID-19 in a community where there is frequent outbreak of violence. So trying to learn in that environment is difficult for anyone,” said Wells as he declared how impressed he was by the USAID-led programme.

He noted that similar programmes are being carried out across the island to, “identify at-risk youths who seem to be falling behind, either because of their home situation or some other reason. And so our programmes are intended to give them some mentorship and to help them deal with some of the challenges that they are facing.”

The US official pointed out that his country has a keen interest in seeing Jamaica improve an all areas.

“I am here [in Jamaica] because we want to emphasise our bilateral relationship with Jamaica. It is a positive relationship. There are many economic opportunities. Our societies have many, many cultural ties and we also recognise that we have a responsibility to help with transnational organised crime issues and we want to help Jamaica with internal security issues… and that is how we work with the police and the violence prevention programmes I have mentioned,” said Wells.

“We have a strategic dialogue with Jamaica. It is the only strategic dialogue we have bilaterally with a Caricom country and this is an agenda that we have been working on for well over a year.

“We will have another strategic dialogue in the coming months and that should bring a high-level delegation of US officials here to deal with a broad range of issues, not only security but also the economy and other social issues,” added Wells who refused to disclose just when this high-level team will arrive in the island.

“I don't have anything to announce on that yet,” declared Wells with a smile.

Wells left the island on Friday after meetings with Government and national security officials, members of civil society involved in violence protection and officials involved in the island cybersecurity system, among others.