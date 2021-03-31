Closure of St Thomas Parish Court extended

THE Judiciary of Jamaica has advised that the closure of the St Thomas Parish Court has been extended for another week due to COVID-19. The building has been deep cleaned and operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

During the closure, habeas corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston where they will be heard.

The Judiciary apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure, and members of the public were encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit its websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.