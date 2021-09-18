CMO cites parents’ failing health as reason for his early departure from Cayman

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Cayman’s top health official is set to depart the island five months prior to the end of his contractual term.

The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) on Friday (September 17) disclosed that Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee would be leaving his post in January 2022.

Following wide-spread speculations surrounding Lee’s departure, the CIG revealed that the CMO was leaving due to his “parents’ failing health”.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness advises that Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. John Lee has confirmed his intention to leave the CMO post in January 2022, ahead of his contracted date of May 2022,” read the release sent out by the CIG.

“However, my parents’ health is failing and although I have tried to support them from afar, they really need me there and there is no one else able to help in this family matter. As a result, just over a month ago I shared my decision to leave my post in January 2022,” the release quotes Lee as saying.

News of Lee’s departure comes as the Island experienced a new surge in COVID-19 cases, despite boasting one the highest rates of vaccination in the region.