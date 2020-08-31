CMU campus closed following COVID-19 case

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has announced the closure of its Palisadoes Park campus following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case.

Interim President for the University, Evan Gugga, advised faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders that the institution will be closed with immediate effect, according to a notice from the school.

No one will be allowed to enter the campus during the closure. Services will be available on a limited basis online.

Further updates will be provided on the reopening of the campus.