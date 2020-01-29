CMU gets new council

The Caribbean Maritime University has gotten a new council. The previous council had resigned because of corruption allegations at the university.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness made the announcement yesterday.

President of the Port Authority of Jamaica, Professor Gordon Shirley is the new Chairman.

Prime Minister Holness said the new council will be mandated to set up a governance committee in accordance with recommendations made by the Auditor General in her special audit report.

“The board assembled has the requisite skills and competence to put into place the policies and those policies will become the norm at the CMU,” Holness said.

The council was approved by Cabinet yesterday.