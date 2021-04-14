CMU mourns: 20-year-old student among Highway crash fatalities

CMU mourns: 20-year-old student among Highway crash fatalitiesWednesday, April 14, 2021
MANDEVILLE, Jamaica — Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) is now in mourning as one of its students died in Monday's deadly minibus crash on Highway 2000.
The student has been identified as 20-year-old Janelle Maitland.
At least four people died and 11 injured in the crash that occurred just before noon.
CMU, in a social media post yesterday, said Maitland was a third-year student in the Faculty of Shipping and Logistics.
“Every student — in no small measure — contributes to the community we create together at the Caribbean Maritime University. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, profoundly wounds us all,” the post read.
“At this time, the entire CMU community joins in expressing sincere condolence to Janelle's parents and family. Members of the university's management, led by the registrar, have been present with the family throughout this evening providing support in this time of mourning.”
