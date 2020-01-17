CMU report to be tabled in parliament next week

CMU report to be tabled in parliament next weekFriday, January 17, 2020
|
The highly anticipated special audit on the Caribbean Maritime University is to be tabled in parliament next week.
House Speaker Pearnel Charles has been facing mounting pressure after he did not table the report in last week’s siting even though it was completed.
But in a statement on Thursday evening, Charles tried to clarify is reluctance.
“I wish to clarify information placed in the public domain concerning the tabling of a particular Auditor General’s report in Parliament. Any exchange on the matter should not be construed as reluctance to table the report. I intend to have it tabled at the next sitting of the House Representatives.” he said.
The report has revealed numerous instances of questionable spending, flagrant human-resource breaches, and other violations of government protocol at the CMU.
These revelations have once again placed Ruel Reid, the embattled former minister of education, and Fritz Pinnock, CMU president into the centre of another controversy.
This happened just a week before they are slated to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on corruption, fraud, and misappropriation charges.
BUZZ Fam, were you anticipating the Auditor General’s report on CMU?
