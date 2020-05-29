CNN reporter arrested on live TV in Minneapolis

CNN reporter arrested on live TV in MinneapolisFriday, May 29, 2020
|
A CNN correspondent, Omar Jimenez, and members of his crew were arrested while broadcasting about the violent protests in Minneapolis.
During a clip of the arrest, viewers could hear Jimenez asking the officer, ‘why am I under arrest?’
A member of his crew could be heard saying “We’re with CNN”.
The unrest in the city continues for a third night after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed after a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee to his neck.
The Minneapolis State Patrol confirmed the arrests and said those detained were released “once they were confirmed to be members of the media”.
But CNN disputed the police’s account of the incident, saying its staff had “identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists”.
