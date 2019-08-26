Coach seeks to lift Rae Town youth out of poverty through football

Rae Town, Kingston, resident Karl Russell is currently on a mission to uplift his community through his Nascimento Kickstart Football Academy with children as young as four years old learning the fundamentals of the sport.

According to Russell, his love for the sport and coaching pushed him to start the football academy, with the aim of developing the young talent in the community, which he hopes will help Jamaica’s football in the future.

He said he has support from the community, with approximately 40 kids being engaged from the community and surrounding areas. The academy is at its peak, when recess for the Christmas and summer.

Rusell said that overseas friends provide the necessary equipment needed for the academy, with some of his local friends also giving support. He said also that at times passersby will make donations after observing the efforts he’s making.

According to Russell, the academy does not only teach them about football, but also the rudiments of life, while also emphasising the importance of academics.