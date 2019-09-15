Coach ‘Tegat’ Davis seeks to turn Drax Hall into a RSPL fortress for Mount Pleasant

Coach ‘Tegat’ Davis seeks to turn Drax Hall into a RSPL fortress for Mount PleasantSunday, September 15, 2019
|
Coach
Paul ‘Tegat’ Davis is looking to fortify Drax Hall with visiting Red Stripe
Premier League teams fearing facing Mount Pleasant Football Academy on their
home turf.
Davis, a formidable former national striker, who took charge of Mount Pleasant when Donovan Duckie was fired after one game into the new the season will have to work hard to change the fortunes of Mount Pleasant on their home turf.
Mount Pleasant, playing in their single season in the Premier RSPL, gained identical points away as they did at home, which goes against the norm, as top teams usually accumulate more points at home.
Davis is uncomfortable with that.
He said, “home is where we want to stamp our class. We want to make Drax Hall into a fortress. We lost our first game there so we are going to have to make a big difference to the fans.”
Asked about Mount Pleasant not having a good home record, Davis said, “that’s what people say, but if that is the case, we plan to change that. We are going to use psychology and football to change it.”
According to Davis, he will be fans’ interaction to motivate the players into changing Mount Pleasant’s fortunes at Drax Hall.
Mount Pleasant, despite not having a superior home record last season, managed to finish third in the preliminary round points standing with 60 points and reached the semi-finals of the tournament.
In their opening match this season, Mount Pleasant lost to Harbour View 2-1 at Drax Hall before travelling to Effortville Community Centre and drew 1-1 with Humble Lion last Sunday.
Davis will get his first chance to accomplish his mission when Mount Pleasant tackle Tivoli Gardens at Drax Hall on Sunday, starting at 4:00 pm.
