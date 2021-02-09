Coca-Cola to introduce first bottle made entirely of recycled plastics

Coca-Cola to introduce first bottle made entirely of recycled plasticsTuesday, February 09, 2021
Coca-Cola is launching its first bottle
made entirely of recyclable plastic materials.
The bottle will be available in a new 13.2 ounce size for its most popular brands – including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar – which customers in the US will be able to purchase this month.
It’s part of the company’s initiative to reduce plastic waste over the next few years.
Coca-Cola also hopes the smaller size will appeal to a younger, under-25 audience that’s after sustainable packaging.
General manager of sustainability, Alpa Sutaria, said “We’ve been listening to consumers and they have been telling us they want something a little smaller and a little more easy to consume. We took this opportunity to make a bottle with plastic that’s 100% recyclable.”
