Cocaine found in jerk seasoning at Kingston airport

A

member of the Canine Division led police to seize a quantity of

cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday (August

3).

The police were alerted to the cocaine by a police dog named ‘Ada’ who was on duty.

Reports are that at about 10:30 a.m. checks were being conducted for an outgoing flight when Ada detected anomalies.

The team then inspected several buckets labelled ‘Jerk Seasoning’ which were found to contain cocaine hidden inside.

The items were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing their investigations.

No one has been arrested in connection with this incident.