Cold front across Jamaica, expect a cool Thursday

Cold front across Jamaica, expect a cool ThursdayThursday, January 23, 2020
|
It is shaping up to be a cool Thursday, January 23 as a cold front is expected to become stationary in the vicinity of the island.
Forecasters at the local meteorological service predict that the temperatures will continue to drop, especially across the northern parishes.
Isolated showers are also expected across northern and eastern parishes today into tomorrow; while all other parishes can expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.
Cooler temperatures are also being experienced in Sothern Florida, with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the wind chill reaching into the mid-20s.
The temperature isn’t the only thing falling, Miami’s National Weather Service issued a warning for falling iguanas, who are being seriously impacted by the weather.
“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised,” NWS Miami said on Twitter. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.” A similar cold spell in 2018 led to photos of cold-stunned iguanas littering residents’ yards and patios.
