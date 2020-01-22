Cold front brings big waves to Montego Bay

Cold front brings big waves to Montego BayWednesday, January 22, 2020
|
A cold front has seemingly influenced the waters along the
coastline in Montego Bay as massive sea swells were seen.
The swells were most noticeable along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard popularly called Bottom Road and Harbour Circle where popular eatery Pier One is located.
Pier One has been affected the worst with a large area of the space basically flooded with seawater. Amateur video recordings have shown the water easily climbing the walls of the property and inundating it.
The swells are also making it challenging for vehicles to navigate along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard as a combination of seawater and sand continues to batter that particular area.
The cold weather has also forced a lot of persons to bundle up as temperatures remain in the low twenties for the last couple of days.
