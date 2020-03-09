Cold front influencing weather in eastern Jamaica

Cold front influencing weather in eastern JamaicaMonday, March 09, 2020
|
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says
that sections of eastern Jamaica should expect scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms to continue into Tuesday (March 10).
An official from the Met Service, speaking with BUZZ on Monday, explained that the turbulent weather is largely due to surface- and upper-level troughs interacting with a cold front just east of Jamaica.
The cold front, which is expected to dissipate by Tuesday, entered the central Caribbean around Saturday (March 7) and contributed to cool, windy conditions being experienced across sections of Kingston and St. Andrew, Portland and St Thomas.
The Met Service advised that following intermittent showers across northern parishes this morning, Jamaicans should expect cloudy, windy and cool conditions, especially across northern and south-eastern parishes.
