Colin Powell influenced my politcal career, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday said that one of the individuals from whom he drew inspiration when he decided to enter representational politics more than 20 years ago was General Colin Powell, the American son of Jamaican immigrants who rose to become the United States's first black secretary of state.

Holness shared his story during a wreath-laying ceremony at the US Embassy in Kingston in honour of Powell, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

“When I decided that my path would be in politics, Colin Powell was one personality in the political space that inspired me. Many of us take inspiration from the life and work of Secretary Powell. He remains a source of great joy and pride for all of us at home and abroad,” Holness said, adding that Powell, by rising to the pinnacle of his career in the United States Government, had “set a trail and example for others to emulate”.

Noting that Powell died on the same day that Jamaica celebrated National Heroes' Day, Holness said, “We all have reason to reflect on the life of one who distinguished himself through public service.”

The small gathering was also addressed by Tiffany Henderon, office management specialist in the embassy's executive office, who said that she, too, was inspired by Powell in her career choice.

“Secretary Powell was the reason I came into the foreign service. I saw a job advertisement that had his picture on it. The first black secretary of state's picture in that ad spoke to me. After joining the department, I had three personal encounters with Secretary Powell,” said Henderon, a black American.

“The first encounter was during my initial orientation class. One of my classmates and I were at State headquarters and we were lost. If you have ever been in that building you know it's amazing but you can't find your way around. As we were standing there, the secretary's security detail came to block an elevator; we were standing close. He walked by and Secretary Powell stuck out his hand and shook our hands and he said 'Welcome to the foreign service,'” she shared.

“No matter how tight the secretary's schedule was or how his advisors or security detail were at him about what was next, he always took a moment to greet staff,” Henderon said, adding that Powell “will forever be a national treasure to the United States and Jamaica”.

Noel Fox, who works in the general services office at the US Embassy, said he admired Powell for always embracing his Jamaican heritage.

“His Jamaican roots were deep. Once when he was addressing the embassy community, he said as a child he distinctly remembered his mother telling him she was packing a barrel to send to Jamaica and she wanted to make sure that she had enough bully beef to put inside there,” Fox said.

“I have met so many people here at the embassy, but General Powell really stood out. I remember stepping forward to him on the tarmac when he was leaving Jamaica. Because every one was afraid to ask for a photo, I was the one who stepped up asked for a group photo, and even the pilots on an American Airlines flight came out of the plane to take pictures with him,” Fox recalled.

The embassy's Chargé d'Affaires John McIntyre said the world has lost an exceptional and decorated military officer, a trailblazing diplomat and a beloved public servant who was admired by all whom he encountered.