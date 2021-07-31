Colleagues remember late attorney Norman Douglas Manley

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Norman Douglas Manley was yesterday remembered by two of his colleagues in the legal fraternity for his exemplary work as an attorney.

Manley, a grandson of National Hero Norman Washington Manley and the son of Douglas Manley, a Cabinet minister in the 1970s, died in Mandeville yesterday morning at age 70.

Attorney and former Member of Parliament John Junor said Manley was an excellent lawyer.

“Norman was an excellent lawyer, very good in court. He was reliable and a gentleman, who came into Mandeville and practised with Mrs Myrtle Johnson for some time. Upon her death he assumed her practice as well as he cultivated his own clientèle,” said Junor.

“His death was very sudden; what is said is he died at his office. It is a great loss to us — the Bar in Middlesex. He was my friend. He had a very unique sense of humour, much like his father, and reflected some of the affectations of his grandfather, particularly when he stood up in court,” added Junor. Another attorney, Owen Crosbie, said Manley was “a very good lawyer”.And former Mayor of Mandeville Brenda Ramsay said Manley stuck to the legal profession.

“He never really got involved in the political arena…. He was this person who really stuck to his legal side of things, proud of his family heritage, of course,” she said.

— Kasey Williams