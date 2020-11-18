Coloniser statue removed in Barbados

Barbadians were in a jubilant mood on Monday as they witnessed the downfall of one of the country’s most abhorred symbols of colonialism – the 207-year-old statue of British Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd that gathered in the country’s capital of Bridgetown to bear witness to the momentous occasion. Conch shells were blown and the sound of drums reverberated across the city.

The statue was located in the area once known as Trafalgar Square, but was renamed National Heroes Square in 1999, although Nelson is not on the list of Barbados’ 10 National Heroes. The statue’s removal has been advocated for decades, especially as Nelson was known to defend the slave trade.

The Nelson statue will be housed at the Barbados Museum in the Historic Garrison Area.

Reuters reports that Prime Minister Mia Mottley said its removal was the right thing to do.

“It is not a relic to be placed in the National Heroes Square of a nation that has had to fight for too long to shape its destiny and to forge a positive future for its citizens.”