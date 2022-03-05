Comic coup

Comic coupSaturday, March 05, 2022
MALI (AFP) – A blogger in Mali who proclaimed himself president ended his satirical video post by pleading, “Don't send the police after me! It's just a joke.”
Unfortunately, they did.
“I have decided to officially announce myself as president of the civilian transition,” said Tandina Elhadj Beyt'allah, in a gentle dig at the leaders of the country's military junta, who have yet to deliver promised elections.
But the military didn't see the joke, even arresting another Timbuktu man who joked he was ready to serve as Beyt'allah's prime minister.
Who's crying now
In news that brought tears to the eyes of Mexican drug smugglers, US officials discovered US$3 million worth of methamphetamine disguised as onions in a lorry at the border.
Dogs sniffed out the 1,200 packages masquerading as the vegetable.
Customs official Sidney Aki said he had never “seen this level of detail in concealment”.
The find comes as two kilos of marijuana were found hidden inside boxes of Lucky Charms cereal headed from the US state of Kentucky to Britain.
