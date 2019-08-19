Coming 2 America set for the big screen in 2020

After 32 years, a sequel to the hit comedy and cult classic Coming to America is expected to hit cinema screens across the world next year.

In this sequel,Â Prince Akeem played by Eddie Murphy learns he has a long lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet with this person who could be heir to the throne of Zamunda.

The sequel dubbed Coming 2 America will see a return of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and most of the original class from the first movie that came out in 1988. However, one face that will be missing is that of Queen Aoleon that was played by Jamaican Madge Sinclair who is now deceased.

Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters have been signed on for the movie. Coming to America was a massive success when it was initially released grossing over 288 million worldwide. Fans have long since anticipated a follow-up movie and shooting has now finally been confirmed.

The movie is expected to come out in December 2020.