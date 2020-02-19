Coming soon: CARICOM announces fixed inter-regional roaming rate

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Mia

Mottley, on Tuesday (Feb. 18) is assuring residents across the region will soon

come to benefit from a diffident fixed single roaming rate – to be implemented

this year.

While Mottley did not give a precise time that the flat roaming rate would be put into effect, the Barbadian Prime Minister indicated that an agreement on the actual rate and services were not yet finalised.

The CARICOM Chair noted, however, that the proposed regime will cover the cost of data for popular social media platforms, including those that allow for voice calls.

Additionally, the regional roaming rate will include an amount for voice calls within the Caribbean, and overtime, will include more services.

“The roaming rates in this region are punitive,” said Mottley as she addressed the 31st CARICOM Intersessional Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Bajan PM argued in many cases people are bankrupted when they go from one country to another within the region—not knowing the cost of roaming telecoms services.

“This is what it means for family, taking decisions,” she said.

According to the CARICOM chair, regional teams have been working with telecoms providers which will make the technological changes to facilitate the new fixed roaming rate.