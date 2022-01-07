Commission recommends training for school board members

The education transformation commission launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in July says all members of school boards should be subject to training before they are appointed, and that a pool of potential members should be delineated based on the education ministry's regions.

These individuals, the commission said, should be capable and available for training on the requirements of an academic board, undergo continuous training in keeping with best practices, and board membership should be limited to two consecutive terms (six years).

Furthermore, the commission said in its draft report, a copy of which the Jamaica Observer has obtained, education officers should be empowered to provide continuing assistance and guidance to board chairs and members to ensure effective governance and administration.

“There should also be an amendment to a current rule under the regulations requiring principals to undergo training courses. It is recommended that a provision be added to the Education Regulations stating that principal nominees must go through training prior to their appointment,” the more than 300-page report said.

Holness had charged the 14-member Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired commission in July 2020 to carry out a comprehensive review of the public education system, from early childhood through to vocational and higher learning, and recommend an action plan for change through legislative, policy, structural or other necessary methods.

The board recommendation is one of several put forward by the commission, which stressed that given boards' responsibility for the governance of the school and dealing with administrative matters concerning the faculty and ancillary staff, a position on a school board requires significant commitment.

“The criticality of boards is also seen in the correlation between the effectiveness of the boards and the output and performance of schools,” the commission said.

It noted that school boards are currently appointed by the responsible minister for three-year periods, with no minimum qualification for an individual to be nominated to serve. Service is unpaid and voluntary.

The commission says there is therefore an imbalance in the availability of qualified and competent representatives, with schools that are overseen by churches or trusts attracting more qualified and experienced board members.

“These schools tend to have an established reputation as a 'traditional school' and have carved out a legacy as a top-performing academic institution. Therefore, a membership position on the school board is perceived as a key form of service (albeit unpaid) an alumnus can offer their alma mater and achieves the aim of upholding the standard of the institution,” the report pointed out.

Meanwhile, other institutions at the primary and secondary levels have a limited pool of candidates for board selection, resulting in a tendency for selections to be made based on availability of individuals who can attend board meetings on a regular basis.

“As seen in some boards, there may not be sufficient members that fully understand the impact of their decisions on the administration, faculty, ancillary staff, or the student body. There remains the critical need to have community involvement in schools, but this must be balanced with the inclusion of individuals that understand the requirements of the complex Education Code and can support underperforming schools to develop a strategy to improve the processes and policies to improve student outcomes,” the commission insisted.