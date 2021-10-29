Commissioner, Custos Roy Thompson laid to rest

FORMER commissioner of police and custos rotulorum of Portland, Roy Edward Thompson was taken home and laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon beside his great-grandparents and his mother at their family home in Kensington, Portland.

The funeral was held at Saxthorpe Methodist Church in St Andrew earlier in the day, after which Thompson's body was taken for burial in Kensington.

Before the burial, Thompson's body was taken to his usual place of worship, the Methodist Church in Kensington, for viewing as tributes were given by mayor of Portland Paul Thompson and former Mayor Alston Hunter, representing the family; Mona Henry, representing the community; and Desmond Goulbourne who represented Portland's justices of peace.

Thompson's body was then removed from the church by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and taken across the road where he was laid to rest.

Officiating ministers included Police Chaplain Gary Buddoo-Fletcher, and the reverends Claude Samuels, Dr Wayneford McFarlane and Claudette Campbell.

A numbers of residents of Portland turned up to pay their last respects to the man who served the parish as custos from 2000-2013, after occupying the post as Jamaica's top cop from 1991-1993.

Numerous family members, who did not make the trip to St Andrew for the funeral because of COVID-19 protocols, waited patiently even after the scheduled 2 pm arrival of the vehicle carrying the casket with Thompson's body.

Several people who made their way into the church in Kensington were asked to leave as they were reminded of the COVID-19 protocols.

They were quick to comply with this request, with one person declaring: “No mek we spoil it as the service was good on YouTube and Mass Roy was a disciplined man who love law and order, so mek we obey.”

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson, who is Roy Thompson's nephew, hailed him as “an outstanding Jamaican who loved and served his community and country; one who excelled and has left an indelible mark on people”.

The mayor added: “ 'Sir T' was disciplined, hard-working and dedicated.”

He stated that the former police commissioner had influenced him to join the Jamaica Constabulary Force as he was a “consummate community man who never forgot his roots”.

Alston Hunter, in his tribute on behalf of the family, said: “He [Roy Thompson] was committed to his family, community and country and was a trailblazer who encouraged all to their best. He was an energetic, loving youngster who made his family and community proud.”

Mona Henry, who spoke on behalf of the community, said “He was dear to the community and was always willing to assist members and found the time to come back to his community from time to time. He was actively involved in the church activities from time to time.”

Meanwhile, Desmond Goulbourne, speaking on behalf of the Portland justices of peace, said “He was one who cared for justice and sought to the education of the justices of peace in the parish. When he was not available for some functions he would call on me sometimes to deputise for him, which I gladly did as I became a JP when he was custos.”

Thompson was laid to rest beside his great-grandparents Edward and Maria Thompson and his mother Blanche Thompson.