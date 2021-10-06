Common criminals causing learning deficiency

Describing the theft of cable wires in sections of her constituency and elsewhere as “a devastating problem”, Government Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn says harsher penalties might need to be considered to punish those responsible.

Making her contribution to the State of Constituency Debate at Gordon House in downtown Kingston yesterday, Cuthbert-Flynn lamented the theft of the wires which, she said, have particularly affected the Padmore and Coopers Hill areas of her constituency.

“I spoke to a child a few weeks ago who said he hasn't been online all year. These common criminals are causing a deficiency in learning for our children,” she said.

Cuthbert-Flynn, in noting that the export of copper wire had been banned in 2017, pointed out that the scrap metal trade remains a “big business” with thieves cutting cable wires and disrupting Internet services.

“I do believe that we may need to also consider looking at legislating stiffer penalties for cable theft because, as the world shifts and moves into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, for Jamaica to keep up we have to make sure our technological infrastructure is protected,” she said, while noting that cable companies are making strides in replacing copper with newer technology to prevent these disruptions.

The island's telecommunications firms have made numerous efforts to stop the theft of copper wires with local outfit Flow forging a partnership with Crime Stop to discourage the illegal activity.

Earlier this year, Flow Country Manager Stephen Price suggested that deliberate damage to telecommunication apparatus be classified as domestic terrorism.

Price had made the declaration at a Jamaica Observer Business Forum which examined the issue of infrastructure damage caused by vandals that leave communities isolated without network service, especially now during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Flow and other telecommunication providers have had to contend with an increase in infrastructure damage and theft, which cost millions to replace while disrupting the flow of communication.

“Right now, if someone steals copper or vandalises a site, it's petty larceny. Really and truly, I want this to be treated as domestic terrorism,” Price said. “When you terrorise citizens of a community and they're not in contact with their people or the police, it is a very serious issue. The country has to find a way to protect foreign direct investment as this is so important because it keeps students connected for education, it keeps our citizens safe as they can call emergency services and police to protect them from crime. We have to make sure that we find a balance in terms of how we do it. We need the Government to step in.”