Community hero finds joy in helping people

Neonatal nurse Claudiann Nelson Rodney simply wanted to help.

In 2017, she asked someone to donate diapers to needy mothers who had premature babies at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Eventually, Nelson Rodney, who woks at UHWI, joined her colleagues at Caring for Miracles Foundation, which was launch on September 10 to improve neonatal intensive care.

The foundation, she said, seeks to provide necessary life-saving equipment, such as incubators and IV infusion pumps, for all babies.

Last Tuesday, the 28-year-old was among 50 Jamaicans who were recognised by Sagicor in its Community Heroes Awards.

“At first, it came as a surprise because you just wanted to help and you want what's best for these persons in your care, so it is a breath of fresh air. We are not normally noticed,” she told the Jamaica Observer after the awards ceremony.

“As you know, resources in Jamaica are an issue. Sometimes these parents wouldn't even get to have their baby showers because of how early the babies are born. We just try to get the things ready so that they have them at their disposal,” she added.

The mothers, Nelson Rodney said, have been very appreciative of the well-needed support.

“Everybody is always grateful because going through this rough period you don't have a lot of persons who understand that. Being there to help them through that journey and make sure it is smooth for them is truly amazing,” she added.

Nelson Rodney said she finds joy in helping people.

“It is always better to give than receive. It gives you a sense of purpose when you do, especially to know that you are making someone else happy, even despite what is happening with you. We need the exposure to help other persons to be aware of the foundation to give back because I am sure that a lot of persons, once they know that babies are involved, then I am sure they would give back,” she said.

