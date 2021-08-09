Community in shock after gunmen murder 8-year-old boy

The heartless murder of an eight-year-old boy by gunmen yesterday morning in Content, Clarendon, has shocked and traumatised the community, Councillor Uphel Purcell (People's National Party, York Town Division) has said.

At the same time, Purcell has issued an appeal to the person who was the killers' intended target to help the police find the gunmen who cut down Xavier Phillips as he watched an early morning football game.

“I believe the person who the gunmen came for was not that little youth, but they don't care, so they just opened fire,” Purcell said. “The person who the gunmen come for knows himself and must bring the information to the police so they can track these killers down. I'm imploring the young man — because it must be a young man — to speak out and give the information to the police so they can deal with the matter, because the family of this young boy cannot contain themselves. It is painful, and they are hurting.”

“The whole community, and persons in and around the community, are traumatised. It hurts to know that an incident like this can take place just after 7:00 am when the young men are playing football. And to know that a car can drive in and persons come out and open fire on the footballers and in the process shot a young baby boy, I think this is a disgrace,” the councillor said.

Eva Brown, the child's grandmother, said she left him in bed and went to clean the church nearby when she heard the explosions.

“When I was down there a clean up di church mi hear the gunshot and mi say, 'No sah, a wonder if Bojo (Xavier) wake.' So mi go next door and borrow a phone and call, but mi can't get no one to respond to me. So mi come out and start walk, and when mi reach inna di street somebody say, 'A yuh grandson!' And mi say, 'No! A cyaan mi grandson, because mi lef him inna bed a sleep,' ” said the distraught grandmother.

“Mi miss Bojo, because a mi go fi him a country,” she said amid tears. “Bojo used to ask mi questions and mi say, 'Bojo, nuh ask mi nuh question,' and him say, 'Grandma, if mi nuh ask you question, how mi a go learn?' Mi say, 'Alright, go learn inna yuh book, no ask mi nuh more question.' Now mi come and see Bojo lie dung a grung. Jesus Christ, God, help!” she screamed as she wept uncontrollably.

Councillor Purcell also lamented the fact that people were intent on killing each other.

“It is callous, and I believe that the Government has to do something about the guns, because if there were no guns nobody would have died,” he said. “I know if it was a fight somebody would have won and somebody would have lost, but nobody would have died.”

The councillor said there has been a series of shootings in the area recently.